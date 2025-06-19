Samsung Galaxy A35 gets MAJOR price cut, now available at Rs 13,000
The Samsung Galaxy A35 has received a significant price drop, making it an affordable option for budget-conscious consumers. With impressive features like a 50MP camera and a 120Hz AMOLED display, it's a steal at the current price.
Galaxy A35 at a steal! Check it out!
Great news for budget-conscious Samsung fans! The Galaxy A35 has gotten a massive price cut. Launched last March, it's now available on Amazon with an ₹11,000 discount. With great performance and camera features, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens, it's a steal.
Where to buy? Amazing deals!
The 128GB Galaxy A35 launched at ₹30,999, but it's now ₹20,903 on Amazon. Plus, get an extra ₹1,250 off with select bank cards, bringing it down to ₹19,653. Even better, with Amazon's exchange offer, you can get it for just ₹13,000 if your old phone is worth ₹7,000! Exchange value varies.
Awesome features of the Galaxy A35 5G
The Galaxy A35 5G boasts a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, protected by Gorilla Glass. Powered by the Exynos 1380 with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, it offers great performance. It has a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro camera, plus a 13MP front camera. Its 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.