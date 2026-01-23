Grab amazing deals on Motorola smartphones during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. Get huge discounts on popular models like the Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, and Moto G series. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers.

Motorola phones are getting a price cut in the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The offer is for phones like the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Moto 96 5G, Moto G67 Power, and Moto G57 Power. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, featuring the segment's only triple 50MP AI-powered camera system, the world's most immersive 1.5K True Color Quad-Curved display, a DxOMark Gold label-rated 6000mAh battery, ultra-fast 90W TurboPower charging, IP68/IP69 water protection, and a premium Pantone-curated design, will be available for ₹25,999.

The Edge 60 Fusion, which includes the world's most immersive 1.5K all-curved display, a True Color Sony Lytia 700C camera, IP68/IP69 water protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and a premium Pantone-curated vegan leather design, is priced at ₹19,999 on Flipkart.

Moto 96 5G

The Moto 96 5G will be available for just ₹16,999. The specialties of the Moto 96 5G are the segment's best 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display with IP68 protection, a Moto AI 50MP OIS Sony Lytia 700C camera, a powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and an ultra-premium vegan leather finish. The Moto 86 Power, with the segment's brightest 1.5K pOLED display, a 50MP OIS Sony Lytia 600 camera, a large 6720mAh battery, IP68 + IP69 water protection, MIL-STD-810H certification, and the toughest durability, is priced at ₹15,999, and the Moto G67 5G with 4K recording from all lenses is priced at ₹14,999 as part of the Republic Day offer.

The Moto 57 5G, featuring the world's first Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, a 50MP Sony Lytia 600 camera, a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a 120Hz display, and a vegan leather design, will also be available on Flipkart for ₹12,999.