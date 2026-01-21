Reports alleging that OnePlus is shutting down have been officially denied. The rumors, which cited declining sales, a significant market share drop, and cancelled product plans, caused widespread speculation.

Rumours about OnePlus possibly shutting down sent shockwaves through the tech community this week. The speculation began after a report by Android Headlines claimed the smartphone maker was being "dismantled" and gradually "wound down", citing declining sales, cancelled product plans and unnamed internal sources.

As the claims spread rapidly online, many users and industry observers were left questioning the future of the once-popular flagship brand.

OnePlus India CEO Breaks Silence

OnePlus was quick to deny the reports. OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu addressed the speculation publicly, assuring customers and partners that the company's operations remain unaffected.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Liu said misinformation was being circulated about OnePlus India and stressed that the company is operating "as usual and will continue to do so."

He also shared an official message stating that unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false and urged people to rely only on information from official sources before sharing such claims.

Recent Product Launches and Cancelled Plans

The shutdown rumours come despite OnePlus having launched several products recently. The company introduced its flagship OnePlus 15 in India in November 2025, followed by the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in December.

However, in recent weeks, reports have suggested that OnePlus may have cancelled plans for the OnePlus Open 2, its next-generation foldable phone, and the OnePlus 15s, a compact flagship model. These developments have added fuel to speculation about the brand's long-term strategy.

Falling Market Share Raises Questions

Market data shows that OnePlus has been facing increasing competition. According to IDC figures, the brand's market share dropped from 3.6 per cent in Q3 2024 to 2.4 per cent in Q3 2025, marking a decline of over 30 per cent.

The slowdown comes amid intense competition in India's smartphone market and ongoing challenges such as global memory chip shortages. Meanwhile, OnePlus' parent company Oppo has managed to hold steady, maintaining a 13.9 per cent market share during the same period.

OnePlus Faces GST Notice in India

Adding to its challenges, OnePlus India is also dealing with a Rs 93 crore tax notice from the GST department. The notice is linked to the company’s lifetime screen replacement programme introduced to address the widely reported green line display issue.

According to reports, the company disclosed the matter in a regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies, noting that tax authorities had conducted inquiries and inspections related to its "Green Line Worry Free Solution".

OnePlus has reportedly deposited Rs 10 crore under protest and has been advised by senior legal counsel that it has a strong case, with a low likelihood of any final liability.