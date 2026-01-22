Avoid Cyber Scams: Five Simple Rules to Prevent Financial Loss
Incidents of losing money in cyber scams are on the rise. Minor carelessness from people leads to financial loss in such scams. So, pay attention to these things.
1. Don't share your OTP
Never share your OTP. Scammers use it to steal your money. Be wary of unsolicited OTPs via calls, texts, or emails. Also, avoid sharing personal or bank details with strangers.
2. Don't click on suspicious links
Be careful with links from SMS, WhatsApp, or email. They can contain malware to steal your data or money. Don't click on suspicious links, especially those promising freebies.
3. Verify phone calls
Be cautious of unknown phone calls, especially from international numbers. These could be spam or scam calls. Never share personal info, OTPs, or bank details over the phone.
4. Don't save Aadhaar, bank details on public computers
Avoid saving personal or financial data like Aadhaar or bank details on public or shared computers. Don't auto-save passwords. Use two-factor authentication for better security.
5. Report scams if you notice them
If you're scammed, report it to your bank & police at once. Use helpline 1930 or report at www.cert-in.org.in. Acting fast helps prevent more loss and catches culprits.
