What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

The globe was rocked by OpenAI's native picture creation function on Wednesday. Since then, social media users have discovered that the new tool is also highly adept at mimicking other artistic styles. As a result, they have utilised it to transform their photographs into company Ghibli-style images and get access to the Japanese animation company.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, quickly followed suit by switching his X profile photo to a Studio Ghibli-style image and asked social network users if they would be ready to utilise ChatGPT to make him a better one. However, what is Studio Ghibli art precisely, and who can make it with ChatGPT's new feature? Let's examine it more closely.

What is Ghilbi Art?

Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki established the renowned Japanese animation company company Ghibli in 1985. It is renowned for its intricate scenery, emotionally compelling narrative, and hand-drawn animation. In addition to being the name of the Italian aircraft Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli, the studio's name, "Ghibli," is derived from the Libyan Arabic term for a scorching desert wind.

An image produced in the distinctive Studio Ghibli style, which is distinguished by delicate and subdued colour schemes, minute details, and a mystical ambiance, is referred to as a Ghibli portrait. Because of its creative richness and compelling narrative, this visual style has remained popular among anime fans.

Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke are a few of the company's best-known animated productions.

Who can use this image generative feature?

ChaGPT's new native picture generating functionality will be made available to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free customers starting Wednesday, according to OpenAI. However, Sam Altman acknowledged that the release of this functionality for Free users will be "delayed for a while" in a post on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday.

