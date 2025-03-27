user
user icon

What is Ghibli Art? ChatGPT 4o’s new image feature goes viral on social media

OpenAI's new image creation tool excels at mimicking artistic styles, including Studio Ghibli. Users are transforming photos into Ghibli-style images, and even OpenAI's CEO is joining the trend. Learn about Ghibli art and who can access this feature.

What is Ghibli Art ChatGPT 4o new image feature goes viral on social media gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

The globe was rocked by OpenAI's native picture creation function on Wednesday. Since then, social media users have discovered that the new tool is also highly adept at mimicking other artistic styles. As a result, they have utilised it to transform their photographs into company Ghibli-style images and get access to the Japanese animation company.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, quickly followed suit by switching his X profile photo to a Studio Ghibli-style image and asked social network users if they would be ready to utilise ChatGPT to make him a better one. However, what is Studio Ghibli art precisely, and who can make it with ChatGPT's new feature? Let's examine it more closely.

 

What is Ghilbi Art?

Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki established the renowned Japanese animation company company Ghibli in 1985. It is renowned for its intricate scenery, emotionally compelling narrative, and hand-drawn animation. In addition to being the name of the Italian aircraft Caproni Ca.309 Ghibli, the studio's name, "Ghibli," is derived from the Libyan Arabic term for a scorching desert wind.

An image produced in the distinctive Studio Ghibli style, which is distinguished by delicate and subdued colour schemes, minute details, and a mystical ambiance, is referred to as a Ghibli portrait. Because of its creative richness and compelling narrative, this visual style has remained popular among anime fans.

Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke are a few of the company's best-known animated productions.

Who can use this image generative feature?

ChaGPT's new native picture generating functionality will be made available to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free customers starting Wednesday, according to OpenAI. However, Sam Altman acknowledged that the release of this functionality for Free users will be "delayed for a while" in a post on X (previously Twitter) on Thursday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Love Ghibli Art create stunning AI images with ChatGPT 4o here is how gcw

Love Ghibli Art? Create stunning AI images with ChatGPT 4o – Here’s how!

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip? gcw

OnePlus 13 Mini to feature 6.3-inch display, 6,300mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip?

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut! gcw

iQOO Z10 launching soon: Price and features LEAKED ahead of April debut!

Beware WhatsApp OTP scams can let hackers control your account gcw

Beware! WhatsApp OTP scams can let hackers control your account

Infinix Note 50x to launch today: Check expected features, colours and other details gcw

Infinix Note 50x to launch today: Check expected features, colours and other details

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Liverpool 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave? snt

Liverpool's 250 million-pound dilemma: What happens if Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk leave?

BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao bail rejected by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Actor Ranya Rao denied bail again by Bengaluru court in gold smuggling case

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living anr

Kerala: Why Nalukettu homes are the perfect model for green living

Recent Videos

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

IPL 2025 Opening Week: Young Stars Shine with Stunning Performances

Video Icon
Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Ram Charan’s Peddi Poster OUT on His Birthday – Fiery First Look!

Video Icon
Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Video Icon
World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Video Icon
Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Video Icon