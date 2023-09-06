Apple may launch low-cost MacBook series in 2024: Report

The iPhone maker is planning to release a new type of product that's different from their current MacBook Air and Pro laptops. This new product will still have a metal exterior but will be made from cheaper materials.

A low-cost MacBook series is apparently being developed by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple to compete with Chromebook models in the educational market. The second half of 2024 may see the introduction of this budget-friendly MacBook line.

According to the reports, key Apple suppliers including Quanta Computer and Foxconn have not indicated that a new MacBook series will be released in the first half of next year.

Reports further said more than 13.9 million Chromebooks were shipped in 2019, rising to more than 30.4 million in 2020 and 33.5 million in 2021, demonstrating the appeal of Google's inexpensive laptops in the education sector, particularly during and around the worldwide pandemic.

The firm is still selling more Chromebooks than it did before to COVID, despite the fact that sales have slowed down a little after the epidemic ended. In recent years, several schools have opted for Chromebooks instead of Apple iPads.

