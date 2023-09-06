Google offers 360-degree preview of Pixel 8 Pro ahead of official launch

The page highlights Pixel 8 Pro's three colour options -- Sky (blue), Porcelain (white), and Licorice (black). The bezels on the front screen appear to be slimmer. The Pixel 8 Pro may draw power from a Google Tensor G3 SoC and a 4,950mAh battery with 27W charging.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will launch globally on October 4. The software behemoth is addressing all of your design inquiries well in advance of the launch. The Pixel 8 Pro shares the same design cues of the Pixel 7 Pro, including a horizontal camera bar on the rear and a hole-punch display, as noted by earlier leaks. Three cameras are still housed on the rear.

An official Pixel 8 Pro page gives a 360-degree preview of the smartphone. However, the company has not yet revealed the specifications officially. It also makes sense to have a similar design because Google is unlikely to want to draw attention away from the Pixel Fold, which is its first folding smartphone and is already available in some areas.

The three colour options for the Pixel 8 Pro are also highlighted on the page: Sky (blue), Porcelain (white), and Licorice (black). On the front screen, the bezels look to be thinner. This year, the back camera bar adopts the same hue as the body, which also gives it a more upscale, minimalistic appearance. A long pill-shaped cutout houses the rear cameras. The temperature sensor for the Pixel 8 Pro is located on the rear, according to Google. Google might provide new functionality if software and AI-related changes are combined.

According to reports and leaks, the Pixel 8 Pro would reportedly include a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display. There could be an 11-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel. A 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto camera are anticipated to be found on the rear. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro from the previous year, the phone will probably be made of a combination of glass and metal.

A Google Tensor G3 SoC and a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging may be used to power the Pixel 8 Pro. The box will keep throwing out the charger. A Titan security processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an in-display fingerprint scanner with ultrasound are further anticipated major features.

