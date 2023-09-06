Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    This ad, primarily intended for fun, focuses on the theme of the upcoming launch events: Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, followed by Google’s in-person event on October 4—where they will reveal the new Pixel 8 phones.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Google has revealed that the Apple iPhone 15 series will use USB-C when it debuts on September 12 in a new 'Best Phones Forever' advertisement. The advertisement shows a Google Pixel 7 and a device that may be an iPhone relaxing at a spa. This humorous advertisement focuses on the subject of the two launch events: Apple's "Wonderlust" event on September 12 and Google's live event, where the new Pixel 8 smartphones will be unveiled, on October 4.

    It's not the first time that phone providers have poked fun at one another, of course in good fun. This specific advertisement, however, appears to confirm that Apple's iPhone 15 models will eventually switch to USB-C.

     

    The iPhone states in the advertisement, "Now it seems like every time I turn around, phones like you are doing things I can't, like live interpreting texts, unblurring old images, and answering unknown calls with AI. Even if it's taxing, I still have a few tricks under my sleeve.

    "Like what?" responds Pixel.

    “That’s under wraps, but let’s just say you will be USB-C-ing soon!” iPhone hints with this subtle pun.

    Then Pixel drops the details when it says, “Are you getting USB-C charging?” iPhone then says, “how did you know?”

    Given that Google created a lighthearted advertisement using USB-C and making fun of the iPhone, it is safe to say that USB-C may be on the horizon. It's doubtful that Google, as rivals vying for market share, would make an advertisement describing an impending feature without first obtaining some insider information.Similar assertions have also been made during the past year by a number of industry insiders and experts, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

    Along with the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the newest Apple Watch Ultra at its presentation on September 12. They might even introduce a new AirPods Pro charging case that uses USB-C.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
