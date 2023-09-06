Realme Narzo 60x 5G launched: 5 things to know before buying it

Realme Narzo 60x was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone joins the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro lines, which was introduced in the nation in July of this year. The Realme 11x 5G, which has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging, was introduced in India in August, and the new Narzo 60X was previously teased to be a rebranded version of that device. There is just one storage choice and two colour options available for the Realme Narzo 60x.

Display: The Realme Narzo 60x has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen and boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness level of 680 nits. Realme UI 4.0 is preinstalled on the twin nano SIM-capable smartphone, which runs Android 13 out of the box.

Processor: It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, up to 6GB of practically extendable LPDDR4X RAM, up to 12GB, and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

Camera: The Realme Narzo 60x has a dual back camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens for optics, and an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls on the front camera.

Battery and charging: The 5,000mAh battery of the Realme Narzo 60x supports 33W wired SuperVOOC rapid charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it has connection for 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C 2.0 ports. The phone weighs 190 grammes and is 7.89mm thick.

Price & colours: The Realme Narzo 60x is available in India for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models, respectively. Nebula Purple and Stellar Green are the available colour choices.

Availability: Starting on September 15 at 12 PM IST, the phone will be sold on the Realme website and Amazon. On September 12 at 12 PM IST, a live commerce sale will also be available.

