The iPhone 18 Pro Max, anticipated for a September 2026 release, is rumored to prioritize internal upgrades like a new A20 Pro chip and bigger battery over a major design change. Leaks suggest its design will be very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, with a potential split launch that sees standard models delayed to 2027.

Only a few weeks remain until the anticipated release of Apple'siPhone 18 Pro Max, and the most recent sources indicate that the company's largest 2026 iPhone may prioritise internal improvements over a radical makeover. The regular iPhone 18 models are apparently being pushed to a later launch window, although the phone is anticipated to appear alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Apple's first foldable iPhone.

All of the specifications listed should be regarded as rumours or leaks until Apple makes an official announcement on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Nonetheless, a number of details—such as a new A20 Pro CPU, a bigger battery, a smaller Dynamic Island, camera enhancements, and Apple's upcoming C2 modem—have surfaced regularly in rumours.

It is generally anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be released in September 2026. Although Apple has not yet formally announced the date of the event, recent sources have suggested that September 9 is the most likely date for the company's major iPhone event. According to certain rumours, the new Pro models will be on sale on September 18.

Due to reports that Apple is dividing its customary four-model release cycle, the 2026 iPhone launch may be especially unusual. While the more reasonably priced iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are apparently being postponed until spring 2027, the company's first foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to debut in the autumn.

This implies that rather than being just one of a bigger four-phone launch, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be one of the key attractions of Apple's September presentation.

iPhone 18 Pro To Retain Look As iPhone 17 Pro?

According to recent sources, the Pro models will continue to have a design that is essentially the same as the iPhone 17 Pro generation. It is also anticipated that the camera island will continue to be recognisable. Indeed, an intriguing hint regarding Apple's strategy has been revealed via accessory leaks: OtterBox covers are said to indicate compatibility between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. This reinforces claims that Apple is making very minor outward modifications to the Pro series, although it does not directly confirm that the Pro Max will employ precisely the same proportions.