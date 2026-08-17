The Apple iPhone 17 is available on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs 47,405 for the 256 GB model. This price is achievable by combining a Rs 30,000 exchange offer for an Apple iPhone 15 with a Rs 5,495 discount from the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

AppleiPhone 17 is available at an effective price of Rs 47,405 on Flipkart, provided buyers combine the listed exchange and bank offers. The e-commerce portal presently charges Rs 82,900 for the 256 GB version of the iPhone 17. The effective price is reduced by Rs 35,495 with an exchange advantage and an applicable Flipkart credit card offer.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 (White, 256 GB) costs Rs 82,900. Currently, the marketplace offers purchasers who trade an Apple iPhone 15 a discount of Rs 30,000. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card deal offers an additional discount of Rs 5,495.

Customers must choose the 256 GB iPhone 17 and select the exchange option for an Apple iPhone 15 in order to receive the listed effective pricing. For the gadget, Flipkart is offering an exchange incentive of up to Rs 30,000. Depending on the smartphone being traded, as well as its eligibility and condition, the actual exchange value may differ.

Customers may use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to obtain the extra Rs 5,495 discount indicated on the product page after using the exchange offer. When both deals are combined, Flipkart shows the consumer the lowest price of Rs 47,405.

What Do We Know About iPhone 17?

The Flipkart listing for the iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch all-screen OLED display and 256 GB of storage. Apple's A19 chip, which has a hexa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 4.26GHz, powers it. The phone has an 18MP front camera and a 48MP + 48MP back camera combination for photography.

Based on 22,769 reviews, the iPhone 17 presently has a 4.6-star rating on Flipkart. The 256 GB model is available at Rs 82,900 before applying the advertised deals, while the 512 GB option is marked out of stock.