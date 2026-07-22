The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature modest upgrades like a new A20 Pro chip and camera tweaks but may come with a significant price increase. This potential cost hike positions the current iPhone 17 Pro as a compelling alternative for consumers weighing new features against a much higher price tag.

The next generation of iPhones will be unveiled by Apple in a few weeks, but perhaps the most talked-about feature this year won't be a showy new feature. Alternatively, it can be the cost. The iPhone 18 Pro series might become Apple's most costly consumer smartphones to date if leaks and analyst forecasts come true. Because of this, many consumers find it fairly easy to decide if the current iPhone 17 Pro is the better option, unless their budget is really tight.

It is also anticipated that the iPhone 18 range would differ from earlier models. According to reports, Apple may hold off on releasing the ordinary iPhone 18 until later in the spring, saving September for high-end versions like the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone.

A few noteworthy enhancements are anticipated for the iPhone 18 Pro, but nothing that fundamentally alters the user experience. A smaller Dynamic Island, a revamped Camera Control button that is less likely to be mistakenly used, and a new primary camera with variable aperture that may provide users more control over depth-of-field effects are all rumoured.

Apple is also anticipated to unveil its new A20 Pro CPU, which is purportedly based on a 2nm technology, as well as a new networking chip. The Pro versions are expected to retain 12GB RAM, while Apple's in-house C2 modem may eventually find its way into the Pro lineup, providing compatibility for satellite communication over 5G.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max might receive the most useful update. It is said to be somewhat thicker to allow a much larger battery, which, when paired with the more efficient modem, might result in notably longer battery life. In fact, additional colour possibilities, including a reported red finish, are coming.

iPhone 18 Pro: Should You Wait For It?

What consumers could have to pay for these modifications is the greater worry. Parts of Apple's Mac and iPad portfolio have already seen price increases, and industry observers anticipate that the iPhone 18 Pro series will follow suit. Prices in the US may increase by up to $200, according to a number of sources, albeit nothing is official yet. Although it would be at the upper range of projections, some estimates have even suggested a $300 rise.

The impact might be significant if such rises extend to India. At introduction, the iPhone 17 Pro cost Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost Rs 1,49,900. It is generally anticipated that their replacements would be significantly more expensive, making Apple's high-end phones even more exclusive.

The iPhone 17 Pro appears to be the most obvious choice for anyone moving from an earlier iPhone. It avoids the potential price increase of the iPhone 18 Pro while still providing flagship performance, high-end cameras, and years of software support.