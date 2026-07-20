The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to see a significant price increase in India, potentially starting from Rs 1,39,900, due to rising production costs. Leaks also suggest new features like four new color options, a smaller Dynamic Island, and a groundbreaking variable aperture lens for the main camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is anticipated to launch later this year, and preliminary rumours indicate that Indian consumers would have Apple spend more than they paid for the iPhone 17 Pro. The 256GB model of the iPhone 17 Pro debuted in India last year for Rs 1,34,900. The beginning price of the iPhone 18 Pro may increase by at least Rs 5,000 this time, bringing the base model closer to the Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,44,900 range. Don't be shocked that the iPhone 18 Pro might cost up to Rs 1,49,900 at launch!

Rising production costs may force Apple to boost pricing for all of its forthcoming Pro models, according to recent reports that use Counterpoint Research's bill of materials study. The rumour claims the iPhone 18 Pro might cost much more to actually construct compared to its predecessor, mostly driven by pricier memory components and Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro CPU, which is believed to employ a 2nm manufacturing process, a first for Apple.

According to analysts, Apple may pass on at least some of these higher expenses to customers. The iPhone 18 Pro's price in India may increase by about Rs 5,000, according to rumours, but the company hasn't announced any pricing yet. Given how much NAND and DRAM costs have increased internationally this year, bigger storage models are probably going to experience a sharper hike.

Leaks have provided a reasonably clear picture of the phone itself in addition to price. Colour selections are set to grow this year, with four possibilities apparently in the mix: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Gray, providing purchasers a larger palette than last year’s lineup.

Like the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to maintain its 6.3-inch screen. A smaller Dynamic Island, which some studies claim might decrease by up to 35 percent, might be the most obvious difference. In an effort to increase battery life and power efficiency, Apple may also transition to LTPO+ display technology this year.

The addition of a variable aperture lens on the main sensor—a first for any iPhone—is the most anticipated camera-related update. This might enhance low-light photography and provide a more realistic background blur by enabling the camera to mechanically modify the amount of light that reaches the sensor.