The latest rumors for the iPhone 18 Pro suggest some potentially unwelcome changes. Leaks indicate the new models could be thicker and heavier than their predecessors, and Apple might discontinue the popular black color option.

With just two months to go, Apple'siPhone 18 Pro may not be the update that everyone has been waiting for, according to the most recent rumours. There are apparently three upcoming modifications, none of which will entice consumers to spend their money.

Might Be Thicker

A rise in thickness is now the most popular rumour. According to Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may be about 10.75mm thick, which is about 2 mm more than the current iPhone 17 Pro versions. There is a discernible change in the hand. However, not everyone is in agreement. According to Macworld, the body itself could remain at 8.75mm, with the additional mass coming solely from a larger camera bump. Thus, until Apple actually reveals the phone, proceed with caution.

Getting Heavier Too

Regardless of which thickness myth is accurate, weight is increasing. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to weigh around 240 grams, up from 233 grams on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Tipsters Instant Digital and Ice Universe. The smaller Pro's number has not yet been verified, but rumours indicate it may also gain weight.

This isn't the path you were hoping for if you've been grumbling about how weighty your current iPhone already feels.

No More Black Colour

If you're a black iPhone enthusiast, this is the one that truly irritates you. Previous rumours said that Apple will sell silver, light blue, dark cherry, and black. According to more recent sources, only dark cherry, light blue, and silver remain when black is completely eliminated. If that holds true, there won't be a real black or dark grey Pro model for the next two years, which is bad news if you've been waiting for Apple to release one.

The actual design won't be finalised until the business releases the iPhone 18 Pro series later this year, and none of this has been officially verified by Apple. However, these leaks should be considered before determining if this year's improvement is truly worthwhile if you are primarily interested in a thin, light phone in traditional black.