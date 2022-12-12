Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is not coming soon until the second half of 2023. But the rumour mill is already buzzing with expected features and specifications. The smartphone was previously tipped to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how much it may cost you.

The Apple Watch Ultra was the company's first "Ultra" product, and if rumours are to be followed, an iPhone Ultra might be released in 2023. The most costly "non-Pro Max" smartphone from Apple to date, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra, will be the top model in the Apple iPhone 15 series, according to a recent claim by Forbes through LeakApplePro. According to the rumour, the entry-level Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will have 256GB of storage and cost at least $200 more than the current top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. This suggests that the Appel iPhone 15 Ultra may be priced at $1,299 as a starting point (around Rs 1,08,000).

The most expensive model of the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra with 1TB of storage is reportedly listed at $1,799 (around Rs 1,48,000). The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra, as its name implies, will include a number of unique features that will set it apart from the Pro and Pro Max editions.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the offer

The next Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will feel more luxurious thanks to titanium, which also makes the phone lighter, tougher, more scratch-resistant than steel. Compared to the current material used on iPhones, the titanium casing will cost more. The next Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will feel more luxurious thanks to titanium, which also makes the phone lighter, tougher, more scratch-resistant than steel. Compared to the current material used on iPhones, the titanium casing will cost more.

The upcoming smartphone is rumoured to have dual cameras at the front, a first for iPhones. It is also likely that the device may come with a USB Type-C charging port.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 series to launch in January 2023! Know the date, expected specs & more