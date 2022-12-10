Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi Note 12 series to launch in January 2023! Know the date, expected specs & more

    Redmi is expected to launch its Note 12 series in the first week of the journey, the new series promises significant upgrades over its predecessors. Under the Note 12 series, the Xiaomi introduced three phones including— Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. However, in India Xiaomi will only launch the pro models.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 3:12 PM IST

    Xiaomi’s Redmi is set to launch Redmi 12 Pro Plus in India soon. The smartphone is part of the company’s Redmi Note 12 5G series which is currently offered in China. Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus are the three phones in the series.

    The new Note 12 series will make its debut in India in January, according to renowned tipper Mukul Sharma. Recently, the smartphone was unveiled in China. The Note 11 series, which was introduced in India last year, will be replaced by the Note 12 series.

    According to a tweet from Mukul Sharma, the new Note series will debut in India on January 5. He took to social media and wrote: “Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India. Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India. 12 Pro+: 200MP main camera."

    The Note 12 Pro Plus will be the second phone in India to have a main camera with a resolution of 200 megapixels. Motorola had previously introduced the Edge 30 Ultra, which included a 200-megapixel series. So let's look at some of the Note 12 Pro+'s other important features.

    The 6.67-inch full-HD OLED display on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. 8GB of RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC power the Note 12 Pro+ for improved performance.

    A 200-megapixel OIS sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor are all part of the Note 12 Pro+'s triple camera arrangement on the back. There is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor on the front. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging powers the smartphone.

    (Photo: @tsaikumar1989 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 3:12 PM IST
