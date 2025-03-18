Hallador Energy Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail’s Upbeat About Long-term Prospects

The company realized an approximately $215 million non-cash write-down in the fourth quarter related to the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal unit.

Hallador Energy Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss, Retail’s Upbeat About Long-term Prospects
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Hallador Energy (HNRG) stock fell 4.5% in extended trade on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street’s estimates.

The coal producer posted a quarterly revenue of $94.2 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ estimate of $95.5 million, according to FinChat data.

Hallador said its electricity sales were $69.7 million during the reported quarter compared to $37.1 million a year earlier.

The Terra Haute, Indiana-based company said its coal sales fell to $23.4 million from $81.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

During 2024, the company slashed its coal production volume by about 40% and shifted its focus away from the higher-cost portions of its coal reserves.

Hallador realized an approximately $215 million non-cash write-down in the fourth quarter related to the carrying value of its Sunrise Coal unit.

Yet, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (82/100) territory from ‘neutral’(49/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

HNRG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits HNRG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail user hoped the company’s data center deal would lift the stock to $15 in the coming weeks.

Hallador had signed an exclusive commitment agreement with a global data center developer in January.

“We are making meaningful progress toward finalizing definitive agreements for this transaction within the exclusivity period that runs from January through early June 2025, further strengthened by our partner’s commitment to pay up to $5 million during this period,” CEO Brent Bilsland said.

Another user was enthused by a post by Donald Trump on Truth Social, where the U.S. President said he would authorize his administration to boost electricity production from coal to combat China’s economic advantage from using the fossil fuel.

Over the past year, Hallador stock has gained 76.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Microcap AirNet Stock Nearly Doubles On Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Deal, Retail Buzz Explodes

Microcap AirNet Stock Nearly Doubles On Kazakhstan Bitcoin Mining Deal, Retail Buzz Explodes

Sangamo Therapeutics Retail Traders Keep The Faith Even As Stock Slides After-Hours On Q4 Miss

Sangamo Therapeutics Retail Traders Keep The Faith Even As Stock Slides After-Hours On Q4 Miss

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal reserve signals no rate hike AJR

Indian stock market sees early gains as US Federal Reserve signals no rate hike

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

Finvolution Stock Rises After-Hours On Dividend Hike, Share Buyback Plan: Retail’s Ecstatic

American Eagle's $200M Buyback Plan Lifts Retail Sentiment A Notch Even As Soft 2025 Guidance Weighs

American Eagle's $200M Buyback Plan Lifts Retail Sentiment A Notch Even As Soft 2025 Guidance Weighs

Recent Stories

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer gcw

Electric vehicle owners, beware! 8 ways to protect your vehicle this summer

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation anr

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam confirms 47 detained after Nagpur violence; reason under investigation

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party RBA

Former Punjab Chief Minister CM Charanjit Singh attends Sidhu Moosewala's brother's 1st birthday party

Football Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says he could not speak HRD

Ayden Heaven injury: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim delivers concerning update, says 'he could not speak'

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications gcw

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra coming in March? Check expected launch date and specifications

Recent Videos

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Video Icon
Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Video Icon
Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Video Icon