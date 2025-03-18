Did you know Abhishek Bachchan wanted to quit acting career for THIS reason; Read on

Abhishek Bachchan wanted to quit acting: Abhishek Bachchan revealed he once considered leaving acting. Amitabh Bachchan advised him not to give up, which changed his decision.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Abhishek Bachchan recently made several revelations during an interview. During the conversation, he shared that there was a time in his life when he was thinking about quitting acting. However, his father, Amitabh Bachchan, said something special that changed his mind.

Abhishek Bachchan's Revelation

Abhishek Bachchan said, 'I remember one night I went to my dad and started telling him that I had made a mistake, and whatever work I am doing, no matter how hard I try, it's not working out. Maybe the world is telling me that this is not for you. On this, Papa told me that I am not telling you as a father, but as an actor, that you have a long way to go. You have not reached that point yet, but with every film, you are getting better. Just keep working, you will succeed. I have not raised you to give up, so keep fighting. His words mean a lot to me.'

Abhishek Bachchan Got Help in Improving His Work

Abhishek Bachchan said that over time, he learned tips that helped him improve his work. He said, 'Disappointment is a necessary step towards success.' Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan has worked in many hit films in his career. Now he is appearing in the film 'Bee Happy', which has been released on Prime Video. People are loving it. In this film, along with him, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Johnny Lever, and other celebs are also seen in lead roles. 

