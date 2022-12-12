Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart! Here's how you can grab the offer

The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after Rs 3,901 price cut. For those who are unaware, the smartphone is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store.

The Apple iPhone 12 was formerly offered at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for Rs 51,000, but it is currently only available for Rs 31,499. After a Rs 3,901 price reduction, the Apple iPhone 12 is presently offered on Flipkart for Rs 55,999. For those who don't know, the smartphone is offered on the company's official web shop for Rs 59,900. With an additional 10% immediate discount on IDFC First credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and more, buyers may further lower the cost of the smartphone, bringing it down to Rs 52,999.

Additionally, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 21,500 back when you trade in your old smartphone. You can get the Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart for for Rs 31,499 after all bank promotions and discounts of Rs 28,401. 2020 saw the release of the Apple iPhone 12, which has a starting price of Rs 79,900.

The smartphone was a member of Apple's iPhone 12 series, which also includes the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The brand's first range to include the Mini model was the Apple iPhone 12 series.

One of the most popular iPhone models to date is the iPhone 12. It signalled the return of Apple's currently used square-edged smartphones. The final Apple flagship with a 64GB storage restriction, the Apple iPhone 12 is a high-value smartphone.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display of the Apple iPhone 12 measures 6.1 inches. The iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. It has an IP68 water resistant rating and a ceramic shield. The camera on the gadget features a 12MP dual camera arrangement in the back. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording is also included.

