Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra-thin, curved bezels; may get design similar to Apple Watch

"Pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is the curve", a leaker named ShrimpApplePro shared on Twitter. Apart from this, the leaker also suggested that the Apple iPhone 15 series will have the same sizes as the Apple iPhone 14 series models.

According to the most recent report, the future flagship iPhone model from Apple will have the same screen size that previous models have had. In contrast to the iPhone 14 Pro models, the upcoming Apple flagship device, the iPhone 15 Pro, is believed to have exceptionally small, curved bezels. ShrimpApplePro, a leaker, posted on Twitter, "Pro 15 will have smaller bezels with curve edges, display is still flat, but just the bezels are the curve."

In addition, the leaker said that the Apple iPhone 15 series models will be the same size as those in the Apple iPhone 14 series. However, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will have a similar impact to that of the Apple Watch due to its curved edges and smaller bezels. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro model is anticipated to have a periscope folding zoom camera in addition to modifications to the display.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upcoming smartphone to have USB-Type C charging, will kill physical volume buttons

According to AppleInsider, the tech giant had previously been anticipated to add a folding zoom camera system in the iPhone 14 lineup. Unnamed industry sources claim that this solution will, however, be offered for the iPhone 15 Pro Max by both Jahwa Electronics and LG Innotek, two significant producers of mobile camera modules.

The iPhone's appearance is unlikely to be noticeably altered by a folding zoom camera system, and the camera bulge may still exist.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

Meanwhile, a well-known analyst Mark Gurman made several predictions about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max when discussing the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 series. Gurman claimed that according to the new EU rule, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will include USB-C charging connectors. A titanium frame and a quicker CPU will also, in his opinion, be added to cellphones.