iPhone 16 Pro Max available for Rs 87,000 on Flipkart | Know how to grab the deal
The iPhone 16 series, including the Pro Max, was launched at Apple's Glowtime event. Flipkart offers a substantial trade-in discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, making it more accessible for those looking to upgrade.
The iPhone 16 series was unveiled during Apple's Glowtime event, exciting tech aficionados eager for a new model. The iPhone 16 costs Rs 79,900 in India, and the iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively, for consumers looking for high-end choices.
Flipkart's trade-in program, which gives significant savings when swapping older handsets for the newest iPhone models, is an alluring feature for Indian buyers.
iPhone 16 Pro Max offer on Flipkart
With 256GB of storage and a stylish Black Titanium finish, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is now on sale for Rs 1,32,900 on Flipkart. Customers may, however, use Flipkart's trade-in program to lower the cost of this high-end gadget.
Customers may save Rs 45,900 by swapping an iPhone 15 Pro that is in good functioning order. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is now only Rs 87,000 thanks to this amazing decrease, which makes it a very alluring offer for anyone looking to upgrade to the newest Apple technology.
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Specifications and features
The iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts the largest screen of any iPhone to date, at 6.9 inches. With reduced bezels and always-on 120Hz ProMotion screens, the smartphone weighs just 227 grammes.
Using 2nd-generation 3nm transistors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the cutting-edge A18 Pro processor. With two performance cores and four efficiency cores, the 6-core GPU provides 20% higher performance than the A17 Pro, increasing speed by 15% and lowering power consumption by 20%. Additionally, the A18 Pro offers ProRes video recording, higher USB 3 speeds, and next-generation machine learning.
There have been major improvements made to the triple rear camera system. With its second-generation quad-pixel sensor and new 48MP fusion camera, the iPhone 16 Pro Max eliminates shutter latency in 48MP ProRAW and HEIF images. 4K120 video capture is also supported. It comes with a 12MP sensor, a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus.