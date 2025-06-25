Image Credit : our own

The iPhone 16 series was unveiled during Apple's Glowtime event, exciting tech aficionados eager for a new model. The iPhone 16 costs Rs 79,900 in India, and the iPhone 16 Plus costs Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,44,900, respectively, for consumers looking for high-end choices.

Flipkart's trade-in program, which gives significant savings when swapping older handsets for the newest iPhone models, is an alluring feature for Indian buyers.