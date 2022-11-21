Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models will back Apple to add even more features in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will likely add solid-state volume and power buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple just introduced the notch-free iPhone 14 Pro models, and now internet rumours about the upcoming iPhone Pro models have appeared. According to reports, there will be significant variations between the basic Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models since the premium devices will have considerably more unique features. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, added that the company's strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models will enable it to include even more features in the next iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Apple is not renowned for making any announcements about its new goods, but leakers and tipsters frequently let fans know what to expect. According to sources, Apple's iPhone 15 series will have four variants in addition to the iPhone 15: the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Models of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro are rumoured to look identical to those of its forerunner. The business would probably include solid-state volume and power buttons in the iPhone 15 Pro versions, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. “There will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” Kuo revealed in his tweet.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models' internal processor is most likely to feature an A17 Bionic chip built using TSMC's second-generation 3nm technology. According to Nikkei Asia, 2023 will be the second year the corporation would employ the outdated CPUs in regular iPhone models. Furthermore, 8GB RAM is reportedly added to the Pro variants.

In its most recent iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple incorporated a new 48MP camera arrangement. For the next iPhone 15 Pro Max, the firm is probably going to add a periscope telephoto lens.