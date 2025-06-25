Iran has admitted that US strikes caused serious damage to its nuclear facilities and is demanding compensation. Israel confirmed Fordow was destroyed. Tehran may approach the UN as ceasefire efforts by Trump collapse.

Iran has officially admitted that its key nuclear facilities were badly hit in recent US airstrikes. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told media that Iran’s enrichment sites were 'badly damaged' and said this damage was 'for sure'.

The admission comes days after Iranian officials earlier claimed there were no signs of radioactive leaks.

Demand for compensation from the US

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran would demand full compensation from the United States for the damage caused to its nuclear programme.

He warned that if Washington refused, Iran would file a formal complaint with the United Nations.

“Washington must pay compensation for the damages… or else Tehran will file a complaint with the United Nations,” Khatibzadeh told a Lebanese news agency.

Israel confirms Fordow nuclear site destroyed

In a statement, the Israel Atomic Energy Commission said the Fordow enrichment facility in Iran had been destroyed by a US airstrike.

“The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable,” said the Israeli body.

“Combined with Israeli strikes… this has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” it added.

Israel noted that this progress could continue “indefinitely” — as long as Iran does not regain access to nuclear materials.

Trump on ceasefire failure

After announcing that he had brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump admitted the deal collapsed within hours.

He expressed frustration, saying both countries violated the agreement.

“They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” Trump said, adding he was urging Israel to “calm down.”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli missiles struck targets in Iran, and Tehran responded by firing rockets at US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Twin operations against Iran

Israel launched strikes under Operation Rising Lion earlier this month, accusing Iran of nearing nuclear weapon capability. Iran, insisting its nuclear programme is peaceful, condemned the attacks as “military aggression” and vowed retaliation.

Fearing the same nuclear threat, the United States also launched its own coordinated 25-minute assault under Operation Midnight Hammer.