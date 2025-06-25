Caviar International is accepting pre-orders for customized iPhone 17 Pro models, revealing a potential new design. The renders showcase a repositioned flash and LiDAR sensor, seemingly confirming rumors of a revised rear camera layout.

Caviar International, a custom smartphone designer, has already begun accepting pre-orders for customised iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models amongst all of the rumours and leaks. A custom depiction of the iPhone 17 Pro and a bespoke iPhone 16 Pro are displayed in an advertising on the header of the company's website. This advertisement is particularly pertinent since it sort of validates the speculated redesigns on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The depiction of the customised iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max highlights a new placement for the flash and LiDAR sensor, confirming the speculated revised back camera system architecture. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have the LED flash and LiDAR sensor on the right edge, in contrast to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which places these features closer to the cameras. Additionally, the camera lenses seem slightly smaller than those on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The Caviar version suggests the potential for the speculated rear panel design, which is a huge rectangular camera hump, even if it doesn't show the official Apple design. It is hard to determine the precise cost because Caviar charges more for its creativity than Apple does for its outrageous price tags. Right now, the Golden Rose version may be purchased for as little as $7,870.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: What can you expect?

The thermal management systems of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been significantly improved with a new vapour chamber (VC) cooling technology. Similar to certain high-end Android devices, this technology would control the processor thermals, marking a significant shift from graphite sheets. In order to support the potent A19 Pro processor, which has the potential to improve smartphone performance, this cooling solution is essential.

Along with a new processor, the iPhone 17 Pro series is anticipated to showcase a new triple camera setup. This system will have a 48MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide/macro lens, and a reported 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom.

It is anticipated that the adjustments would result in a considerable increase in pricing. In comparison to the launch rates of the iPhone 16 Pro, Indian consumers may wind up spending at least Rs 10,000 extra for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.