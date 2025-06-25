5 reasons why you should consider buying Poco F7

Poco is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and is equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, alongside storage options of up to 512GB with UFS 4.1
The inclusion of a vapour cooling system and a 7550mAh battery further positions the Poco F7 as a performance-focused device.
The starting price is set at Rs 31,999, while the highest variant is priced at Rs 33,999.
Features dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP front-facing camera.
To compete directly with upcoming Nothing Phone 3, which is confirmed to feature same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor but is likely to be priced higher.
