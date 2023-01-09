Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Upcoming smartphone to have USB-Type C charging, will kill physical volume buttons

If the reports are to be believed, the top of the line model in the Apple iPhone 15 series will not be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it will be iPhone 15 Ultra. Talking about the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series, known analyst Mark Gurman has shared some predictions about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Since the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series a few months ago, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been making headlines. Along with the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra, the top-tier version of their wearable range. After Apple's last product launch, rumours about the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra began to circulate. If the stories are accurate, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the top-of-the-line model in the Apple iPhone 15 series, not the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Well-known analyst Mark Gurman made several predictions about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max when discussing the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 series.

Gurman claimed that according to the new EU rule, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will include USB-C charging connectors. A titanium frame and a quicker CPU will also, in his opinion, be added to cellphones.

Also Read | Realme 10 India launch today: Know time, how to watch event live, expected specs, other details

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also do away with traditional volume rockers in favour of haptic buttons, according to Gurman's Power On newsletter.

According to the Nikkei report, Sony's "state of the art" picture sensor will likely be used in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to improve low-light performance. According to the rumour, Sony's image sensor would have two times as much saturation signal per pixel as conventional sensors, allowing it to catch more light and prevent underexposure and overexposure, according to MacRumors.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch date CONFIRMED; Know all details here

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know