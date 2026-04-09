Apple is rumored to be launching a foldable iPhone, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026, despite conflicting reports about production delays. Leaked details suggest a 7.8-inch inner screen, an A20 Pro chip, and a premium price tag exceeding $2,400, with trial production reportedly underway.

Apple is anticipated to make significant changes this year. The Cupertino powerhouse is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market this year with the reported foldable iPhone. Rumours suggest that the iPhone Fold will be the most significant design redesign in the iPhone's history. For background, the first iPhone was released in 2007. However, there has been speculation online that Apple is having production issues with the iPhone Fold.

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According to Nikkei Asia, the Cupertino firm was likely experiencing manufacturing challenges with the foldable iPhone, which may have caused a delay in shipments of up to a few months, perhaps leading to a sales period beginning in 2027. Bloomberg has now issued a story contradicting these assertions. According to Bloomberg, the foldable iPhone is expected to be released on Apple's usual schedule.

Foldable iPhone Coming With iPhone 18 Pro?

According to the rumour, the foldable iPhone would likely be unveiled with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at Apple's autumn 2026 presentation. The event is likely to take place in September this year, however the specific date remains unknown.

Contrary to prior speculations, the iPhone Fold is expected to be released with the iPhone 18 Pro variants, possibly a week after the announcement. However, the source indicates that initial availability of the foldable tablet may be restricted.

Foldable iPhone Details We Know

According to Weibo tipster Instant Digital, Apple has began trial manufacturing of the iPhone Fold. According to leaks, the production is taking place at the Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn's factory. Foxconn is well-known for manufacturing iPhones, and it even has facilities in India.

The foldable iPhone is likely to have a 5.5-inch outer display and a bigger 7.8-inch inner screen when unfurled, similar to an iPad's aspect ratio. Both screens are anticipated to be high-refresh rate AMOLED devices.

To keep the thickness down, Apple is anticipated to replace Face ID with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. Both displays of the iPhone Fold will most likely use punch-hole selfie cameras. The iPhone Fold will most likely use a Liquid Metal hinge for added durability.

The iPhone Fold is likely to have the yet-to-be-announced A20 Pro processor, which might provide considerable performance improvements above the A19 Pro chipset seen on the iPhone 17 Pro. On the rear, anticipate a dual camera arrangement - most likely a 48-megapixel primary and a 48-megapixel ultrawide - as well as one selfie camera per screen.

Foldable iPhone Expected Price

While pricing specifics for the iPhone Fold are scant, the gadget is expected to be expensive. According to estimates, the foldable iPhone might cost over $2,400 (around Rs 2,22,000) in the United States. To provide some context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs Rs 1,74,999 in India.