Rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series suggest significant upgrades, including the potential debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone. The new models may feature a powerful A20 Pro chip, new color options like Burgundy, and a larger battery for the Pro Max variant.

Apple is presently riding the popularity of its iPhone 17 series. The Cupertino behemoth made significant modifications to its flagship lineup last year, with the Pro models receiving a dramatic design overhaul. Apple CEO Tim Cook stated late last year that the iPhone 17 had "very strong demand." And it appears that the corporation has great ambitions for its upcoming smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Rumours have circulated in recent weeks about the new iPhones, which are set to be released later this year. Here's all you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro series, including probable design improvements and improved performance.

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Apple Introducing First Foldable iPhone?

But, before we continue, it's worth noting that Apple may forgo the basic iPhone 18 during its autumn announcement this year. Instead, the basic iPhone may be released in early 2027. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro variants may have the first foldable iPhone.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Colours

With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple returned to using aluminium rather than titanium. The Cupertino firm is likely to follow the same concept with the iPhone 18 Pro. The design may go uncharged, with a huge camera plateau on the back.

However, the iPhone 18 Pro variants may appear somewhat different. Apple is likely to use a uniform glass surface on the back instead of the dual-tone design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro series. The iPhone 18 Pro Max might possibly be significantly thicker, with a rumoured thickness of 8.8mm. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a thickness of 8.75mm.

Following the popularity of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is apparently looking into additional hues for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Burgundy, Purple, and Coffee Brown are some of the shades being tested. The Burgundy hue is likely to make the final cut.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Design and Display

Early rumours suggested that Apple may remove the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 18 Pro versions in favour of a punch-hole selfie camera with under-display Face ID. According to well-known source Ice Universe, Apple will merely choose a smaller Dynamic Island this time around, which will only slightly boost screen real estate on both smartphones. However, the speculated iPhone fold is believed to have punch-hole selfie cameras rather than Face ID.

It is expected that the iPhone 18 Pro variants will have the same screens as last year. The iPhone 18 Pro will most likely feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may have a 6.9-inch OLED display. Both tablets will offer ProMotion, which is a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Processor

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro variants will most likely be powered by the yet-to-be unveiled A20 Pro CPU. The new chipset is believed to be made with TSMC's superior 2-nanometer technology. According to reports, the A20 Pro chipset might provide up to 15% quicker performance and 30% higher efficiency than the A19 Pro chipset used in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to include a bigger battery, estimated at between 5,100 and 5,200mAh. However, this is likely to vary by location. For perspective, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's eSIM-only edition has a 5,088mAh battery. However, the India edition, which included a physical SIM card, came with a 4,823mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price and Availability

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro versions in September of this year. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are anticipated to be launched with the reported foldable iPhone. Apple raised the pricing of the iPhone 17 series last year, and the Cupertino company may leave them constant this time around. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs Rs 1,49,900.