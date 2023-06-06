Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 things you need to know about 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

    Apple revealed the 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC event on 5 June 2023. Here’s everything that was revealed about the new laptop, which Apple claims is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market.

    5 things you need to know about 15 inch MacBook Air with M2 processor gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Apple launched its biggest MacBook Air to date, the 15-inch MacBook Air, globally and in India on Monday. The new MacBook Air, unveiled at WWDC 2023, is advertised as the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world. Similar to the 13-inch model from the previous year, it features the M2 CPU, up to 18 hours of battery life, and an updated 6-speaker system for what seems to be more immersive music. In India, a 15-inch MacBook Air costs as little as Rs 1,34,900 (Rs 1,24,900 for students). General availability is pegged for June 13.

    Size of the laptop: The unibody metal design of the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is slim and light, with a thickness of just 11.5mm. It only weights 1.49kg. The front of the device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with thin bezels and a notch-mounted 1080p camera. The screen supports 1 billion colours and has a 500nit maximum brightness. 

    Also Read | iOS 17 is here! Is your iPhone compatible? Check out full list

    Colours: It is available in four finishes: silver, midnight, starlight, and space grey.

    Under the hood: Apple's M2 processor, which has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, is what's inside. Combined memory of up to 24GB can be used with this. As a result of the hardware setup, the 15-inch MacBook Air is "up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air" and "up to twice as fast compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor."

    Also Read | BIG change! Apple shortens 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri' across iPhone, Mac, other devices

    Additional features: The same as the 13-inch model, you get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe charging. In addition, the inbuilt Magic Keyboard has a full-height function row with a Force Touch trackpad and Touch ID. A 3-mic array and a 6-speaker sound system with capability for spatial audio complete the set.

    When and where to buy?: Orders for the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 may be made right now at Apple.com/in/store. Starting on June 13, it will be available for purchase at Apple Authorised Resellers and Apple Store locations.

    Also Read | 3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    3D camera M2 chipset micro OLED panels more Apple Vision Pro is finally here price starts at USD 3499 gcw

    3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8950 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 11 available for Rs 8,950 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for USD 499 99 check details gcw

    Meta announces Quest 3 mixed reality headset for $499.99

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India global launch in July gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be manufactured in India, global launch in July

    Apple WWDC 2023 Upcoming mixed reality headset to be available in 6 colours report gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Upcoming mixed-reality headset to be available in 6 colours?

    Recent Stories

    Everything you need to know about Apple Vision Pro gcw

    Know all about Apple Vision Pro

    Indian Railways derails Congress claim on ticket cancellations

    Indian Railways derails Congress claim on train ticket cancellations

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding vma

    Anupamaa SPOILER alert: More drama to happen as Malti Devi attends Samar-Dimpy wedding

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Nasser Hussain urges India to make bold selections for mega Oval clash osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Nasser Hussain urges India to make bold selections for mega Oval clash

    Here are 7 home remedies to battle summer skin rashes ADC

    Here are 7 home remedies to battle summer skin rashes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon