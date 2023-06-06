5 things you need to know about 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor

Apple revealed the 15-inch MacBook Air during the WWDC event on 5 June 2023. Here’s everything that was revealed about the new laptop, which Apple claims is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market.

Apple launched its biggest MacBook Air to date, the 15-inch MacBook Air, globally and in India on Monday. The new MacBook Air, unveiled at WWDC 2023, is advertised as the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world. Similar to the 13-inch model from the previous year, it features the M2 CPU, up to 18 hours of battery life, and an updated 6-speaker system for what seems to be more immersive music. In India, a 15-inch MacBook Air costs as little as Rs 1,34,900 (Rs 1,24,900 for students). General availability is pegged for June 13.

Size of the laptop: The unibody metal design of the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 is slim and light, with a thickness of just 11.5mm. It only weights 1.49kg. The front of the device features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with thin bezels and a notch-mounted 1080p camera. The screen supports 1 billion colours and has a 500nit maximum brightness.

Colours: It is available in four finishes: silver, midnight, starlight, and space grey.

Under the hood: Apple's M2 processor, which has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, is what's inside. Combined memory of up to 24GB can be used with this. As a result of the hardware setup, the 15-inch MacBook Air is "up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air" and "up to twice as fast compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor."

Additional features: The same as the 13-inch model, you get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and MagSafe charging. In addition, the inbuilt Magic Keyboard has a full-height function row with a Force Touch trackpad and Touch ID. A 3-mic array and a 6-speaker sound system with capability for spatial audio complete the set.

When and where to buy?: Orders for the 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 may be made right now at Apple.com/in/store. Starting on June 13, it will be available for purchase at Apple Authorised Resellers and Apple Store locations.

