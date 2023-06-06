iOS 17 is here! Is your iPhone compatible? Check out full list

Apple unveiled iOS 17, the next version of its mobile operating system that powers the iPhone. iOS 17 is getting a number of new features, further redefining the iPhone user experience. Check full list of compatible smartphones.

Apple unveiled iOS 17, the next version of its mobile operating system that powers the iPhone, on Monday. Numerous new features coming to iOS 17 will further redefine how users interact with their iPhones. The public beta of iOS 17, which is now only accessible to developers, will debut in July, and the stable version will become generally available in October.

iPhone Xs launched back in 2018 is the oldest model compatible with iOS 17 update. iPhone Xs launched back in 2018 is the oldest model compatible with iOS 17 update.

Also Read | BIG change! Apple shortens 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri' across iPhone, Mac, other devices

Here is the complete list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 17 update:

iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Also Read | 3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

What are the new features in iOS 17?

The iPhone will display glanceable information like the clock, photographs, widgets, and live activities while charging in the StandBy mode, another notable new feature in iOS 17. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the only devices that can use this function. A new feature called Contact Poster, which enables users to personalise a contact by adding full-sized photographs or memoji with vibrant phrases, is one of the most notable aspects in iOS 17.

Similar to this, iOS 17 also adds a live voice mail function that allows users to answer to calls while the caller is leaving a message and check live transcripts of voice mail in real-time. However, this feature won't work for spam calls.

Along with support for live stickers, the messages app now has a check-in feature that enables the iPhone to automatically notify friends and family when the user arrives at a destination. If the user does not arrive at the selected location, an alert will be sent to the selected contact with important information such as location, battery life, and more.

Offline navigation is now supported by Apple Maps, and NameDrop, a new feature of AirDrop, makes it simple to send contact information to an iPhone or Apple Watch. A new first-party app called Journal is also included in iOS 17; it may be used to keep track of daily activities.

Also Read | WWDC 2023: Apple launches iOS 17; Check 8 new features coming to your iPhone soon