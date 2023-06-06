3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 (Rs 2,88,742 approximately). The new headgear by Apple will lock horns with Meta's Quest Pro series. The Apple headset works on its own operating system, VisionOS and also comes with its own dedicated App.

Apple Inc. has finally presented its much-anticipated mixed-reality headset, launching the company into a sector that may one day revolutionise computing. At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, the gadget—called Apple Vision Pro—was unveiled on Monday at the culmination of a day of hardware and software announcements. It will cost $3,499, which is more expensive than the majority of competing products, and it will launch in early 2024.

In a wide-ranging presentation, Apple demonstrated the features and spotlighted content planned for the product, which resembles high-tech ski goggles, including games and interactive video from Walt Disney Co.

The headgear represents an effort to alter the way individuals engage with the outside world. In order to expand beyond the iPhone and iPad, Apple has long searched for a new platform. The wearable gadget combines augmented reality and virtual reality, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in material with high-resolution displays—ideal for watching videos—or overlay applications on top of their field of vision so that messages and notifications may appear without distracting them.

The Vision Pro headset has two internal micro-OLED panels with a combined resolution of 23 million pixels. This technical advance, along with specially made catadioptric lenses that provide astounding sharpness and clarity, "delivers jaw-dropping experiences," according to Apple.

Additionally, it has a cable that connects to a battery pack that fits in your pocket and powers the headset for up to two hours. But if they stay plugged in, customers may continue using the headset. It has a design-wise crown similar to the one on Apple Watches that allows users to change various measurements. "A twist of the Digital Crown lets a user control how present or immersed they are in an environment," the business said.

The M2 chipset, which is Apple's second-generation internal processor, powers the Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, Apple has included a new R1 processor that "processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones to ensure that content feels like it is appearing right in front of the user's eyes, in real time."

Also included in the headset is a "three-dimensional camera," which enables Apple Vision Pro to enable "users to capture, relive, and immerse themselves in favourite memories with Spatial Audio."

The headgear is powered by visionOS, the revolutionary three-dimensional interface created by the iPhone manufacturer "that makes digital content look and feel present in a user's physical world."

