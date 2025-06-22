The OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 have received significant price drops on Flipkart and Vijay Sales. These discounts coincide with the upcoming launch of the Nord 5 and CE5 series in India, offering buyers a chance to upgrade at attractive prices.

The current-generation Nord 4 and Nord CE4 smartphones have seen significant price reductions across online shops as OnePlus gets ready to introduce the Nord 5 and Nord CE5 series in India. Now that the discounts are active on websites like Flipkart and Vijay Sales, it's a great moment for customers who want to upgrade.

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 price drops

Flipkart is currently offering the OnePlus Nord 4 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) for Rs 26,520, which is 19% less than its previous price of Rs 32,999. By redeeming 100 SuperCoins, buyers can also choose to pay a little reduced effective price of Rs 26,420. A Rs 69 secured packing charge is required.

Vijay Sales is now selling the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) for Rs 17,998, which is less than the original price of Rs 20,999. Customers who use an SBI credit card for free EMI purchases may also take advantage of an immediate discount of Rs 2,000, which would reduce the total cost to Rs 15,998.

Customers may purchase the OnePlus Nord 4 on Flipkart and pay with cash on delivery, credit/debit cards, or net banking. There are additional alternatives for EMI. Vijay Sales offers the Nord CE4 Lite 5G for sale both online and in-store. EMI plans for 24 months start at Rs 873/month, and there are more card offers available.

OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 features

With its enormous 6.74-inch display, 50MP back camera, and 5500 mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord 4 appeals to consumers looking for a device that strikes a compromise between performance and battery life. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it is well-suited for multitasking and intensive media consumption.

The Snapdragon 695 CPU powers the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display of the Nord CE4 Lite 5G. It has a 5500mAh battery, a 50MP + 2MP dual back camera, a 16MP front camera, and 80W SUPERVOOC rapid charging. It is running Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

These price cuts are probably intended to clear inventory in anticipation of the upcoming release of the Nord 5 and CE5 series. Prior to the release of the next-generation models, buyers seeking value can take advantage of these current discounts.