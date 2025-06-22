The OnePlus Nord 5 draws inspiration from the OnePlus 13s, featuring a new "Plus Key" similar to Apple's Action Button. This configurable key offers quick access to various functions, enhancing user convenience.

The much anticipated OnePlus Nord 5 is nearly here, giving brand enthusiasts something exciting to anticipate. The Nord 5 is going above and beyond the Nord series, which is renowned for providing a flagship-like experience at a mid-range pricing. This time, OnePlus is taking a major design cue from the OnePlus 13s, its high-end sister.

OnePlus Nord 5 to get THIS feature

The well-known Alert Slider from earlier versions will be replaced by a new button called the "Plus Key" in the future Nord 5. This Plus Key will be configurable, just like Apple's Action Button. It allows users to easily adjust music settings, access the camera, turn on the torch, and even activate OnePlus' AI services like real-time translation. This gives a more reasonably priced phone flagship-level convenience.

But that's not all. The two-tone metal and glass design of the Nord 4 is being abandoned by OnePlus in favour of a sleeker, more sophisticated design modelled off the OnePlus 13s. According to early teasers, expect flat sides, a vertical pill-shaped camera module, and perhaps even an infrared blaster.

The power and volume buttons have been shifted to the right side of the handset, making room for the new Plus Key on the left, according to OnePlus, which is interesting. It is anticipated that the Nord 5 will be available in grey and marbled finishes.

On July 8, 2025, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the less expensive Nord CE 5 will go on sale. The Nord 5 may set the standard for mid-range phones once more with its clever new features and updated appearance.