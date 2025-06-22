Pakistan has slammed the US airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear sites. In a post X, Pakistan Foreign Ministry warned of regional instability. This comes just day after Pakistan backed Trump for a peace award.

Amid escalating Israel-Iran conflict, Pakistan has condemned US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, warning of regional instability. This comes just weeks after Islamabad praised President Trump for his diplomatic role in the India-Pakistan standoff and backed him for a peace award.

Sharp shift in Pakistan’s tone on Trump

Just a few days after publicly praising US President Donald Trump for helping ease tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistan has now strongly criticised Washington’s recent military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In an official statement issued by Foreign Ministry on June 22, Pakistan said the airstrikes violated international law and could lead to serious regional instability.

Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran

According to the statement by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country expressed grave concern over the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which came shortly after a series of Israeli strikes.

“Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities... We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region,” the statement read.

Pakistan also said that Iran had the right to defend itself under the United Nations Charter.

Concern over rising violence in West Asia

Pakistan called the situation an “unprecedented escalation of tension and violence”, saying that the continued attacks on Iran were deeply disturbing.

It warned that any further military action could have dangerous consequences for the region and beyond.

Call for international law and diplomacy

The statement strongly emphasised the need to protect civilian lives and property. It urged all countries to respect international and humanitarian law and work to end the conflict through peaceful means.

“Recourse to dialogue, diplomacy... remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region,” the statement said.

From Nobel Peace Prize praise to public criticism

The condemnation comes just one day after Pakistan had hailed Trump for his role in reducing tensions during the recent India-Pakistan military standoff.

In May, several Pakistani officials had even backed Trump's nomination for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, praising his “decisive diplomatic intervention”.

This sudden shift in tone highlights how Pakistan’s foreign policy is being shaped by fast-moving events in West Asia.

Regional implications of US-Iran conflict

The US bombing of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites in Iran has added a new dimension to tensions in the region. Many countries, including Pakistan, now fear a larger war if diplomacy fails.

Iran has vowed to respond to the attacks, while the US and Israel maintain that the strikes were necessary to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Pakistan’s reaction adds to a growing number of international voices calling for restraint, talks, and adherence to UN principles.