Iran President Pezeshkian thanked PM Modi for India's stance, viewing it as a key partner in promoting regional peace. Pezeshkian described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security and stability.

New Delhi: Following the US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of Iran over the phone and was briefed on the evolving situation in the region, sources said on Sunday. Pezeshkian said that, according to sources, India's voice and role were important in restoring regional peace and stability. According to sources, the phone call came from Pezeshkian and lasted for 45 minutes.



During the call, Iranian President Pezeshkian described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security and stability. The Iranian President thanked the Prime Minister for India's position and call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>During their telephonic exchange, Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the recent escalations. Emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi reiterated that de-escalation is imperative for ensuring long-term regional peace, security, and stability. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."<br><br>PM modi emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution and added, “Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.” US on Sunday launched strikes on three underground nuclear facilities in Iran. Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.<br>Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.<br><br>A statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were “subjected to savage aggression--an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT.” "This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference--and even complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.<br><br>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, stating that Trump's bold decision to target Iranian nuclear facilities will change history. The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. Meanwhile, India continues its evacuation efforts for Indian nationals in Iran, with multiple flights planned to bring back citizens from the conflict-hit region. </p>