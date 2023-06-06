Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BIG change! Apple shortens 'Hey Siri' to just 'Siri' across iPhone, Mac, other devices

    Apple announced that it is simplifying the voice command to invoke Siri across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and other devices. Instead of "Hey Siri," users will now simply be able to simply say "Siri" to activate the voice assistant.

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Apple highlighted at length about the different new iOS 17 capabilities that would be available on compatible iPhone models. In addition to all the significant news, it also briefly mentioned a new change that many of you may have missed. Apple has improved the method for calling Siri, making it quicker and easier. The digital assistant now has the capacity to answer several inquiries at once.

    Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federeghi, announced they had now removed "Hey" from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase as he wrapped up the iOS 17 segments of the presentation.

    Simply saying "Siri" will now activate the virtual assistant, allowing you to ask your query.

    Also Read | 3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    Since Siri first entered the market, Apple has been employing the two-word trigger phrase. To make using the digital assistant easier and faster for consumers, it was decided to stick with simply the "Siri" term. It is comparable to the way that saying "Alexa" will activate Amazon's virtual assistant on compatible devices, including the whole Echo family.

    From the user's perspective, the update seems straightforward, yet to make it function required intricate technical adjustments and rigorous testing.

    There will be one more tweak to Siri that will somewhat alter how you use it. Users may now ask Siri many inquiries without using the trigger word each time thanks to a recent update from Apple. Now, you just need to speak "Siri" once to activate the assistant and ask subsequent inquiries back-to-back.

    Also Read | WWDC 2023: Apple launches iOS 17; Check 8 new features coming to your iPhone soon

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
