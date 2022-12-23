5 reasons why should wait for OnePlus 11, smartphone to launch on February 7

The OnePlus 11 5G will officially launch in India on February 7. You can expect it to come with typical high-end features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and more. Here is why you should wait for it.

The OnePlus 11 5G is coming to India next year on February 7. One of the company's first flagship devices for 2023, you can anticipate it to include standard high-end features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and more. The Chinese smartphone giant has already started teasing the design and features of the OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus has verified a few things through teases.

Here are five reasons why you should wait for it:

The OnePlus 11 5G will include a triple rear camera arrangement, supported by Hasselblad for enhanced colour grading and overall quality, according to a teaser the company released. A circular module, which appears to be a little larger than the previous design, will contain the back camera arrangement.

Due to the fact that this is a flagship device and OnePlus is known for providing high-end chipsets, the premium phone will probably be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You can expect to see a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, which is something that the leaks have suggested.

The alert slider will also be on the flagship phone, according to the teasers. The distinctive slider will be located on the right side of the smartphone, as the official picture confirms and what the leaks have already hinted.

It's possible that the OnePlus 11 5G will enable 100W fast charging. In contrast to Apple and Samsung, who no longer supply them, OnePlus is expected to include a charger in the box. A sizable 5,000mAh battery may be found below the hood. If this occurs, it would be fantastic because high-end devices use battery power more quickly.

According to the company's teasers, the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled in a traditional Black colour finish. It will probably also be offered in more colour choices. It looks to have a shiny glass finish on the rear.

