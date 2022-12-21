Want a FREE Nothing Phone (1)? CEO Carl Pei shares all details to win it

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Your Christmas could really be mirthful this year, if you are successful at the Twitter contest being held by the founder of consumer electronics brand Nothing. CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that one could get the Nothing Phone (1) for free provided a few conditions are met. Pei said the Twitter user has to comment on his post, while the other condition is that the particular comment should not have any likes. 

    The Nothing Phone (1) is being given away free by UK-based Nothing creator Carl Pei to Twitter followers who join his contest. Simply leave a comment on his tweet and make sure it receives no likes if you're interested. Additionally, Pei is offering a chance to any users whose remark receives the most likes. The company's CEO said the winner will be selected in 24 hours.

    This Christmas, two fortunate winners will get Nothing's first smartphone. Giveaways are a popular technique for brands to advertise their platforms and fresh goods. However, some six months after its global launch, Nothing is giving free Phone (1) units.

    Due to its distinctive back design, which includes built-in LED lights that shine when the user receives a call or app notification, the Phone (1) has drawn a lot of attention. The ringtone may also be used to customise these lights.

    The Google Personal Safety toolkit has now been added to the first non-Pixel smartphone, according to a statement from Nothing. Up until now, the Personal Safety app for Pixel phones was the only one with features like SOS, crisis notifications, emergency contacts, and automobile collision detection. In case you're wondering about its price, the Nothing Phone (1) comes in three storage variants in India, and the price starts at Rs 27,499 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage). All three variants are available to buy on Flipkart with some offers and deals.

