MASSIVE Apple Days sale on Flipkart; Check out deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & more

Apple Days sale has begun and interested buyers will see discounts on popular devices like iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro and more. Moto Days sale is also live on the website, which people can check if they are interested in buying any Motorola phone.

Flipkart recently ended its Big Savings Days sale and it now started hosting brand-specific sales on its platform. The Apple Days sale has started, and interested shoppers can now take advantage of reductions on well-known gadgets including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro, and more. The iPhone discounts are fair and not very substantial, but at least you are receiving them for a somewhat cheaper price. Also Read | Apple MacBook Air M2 available under Rs 1 lakh? Check out the deal and how to avail

iPhone 13 During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone 13 is offered on Flipkart at a reduced price of Rs 62,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on credit and debit card purchases. As a result, users may get the iPhone 13 for an actual price of Rs 61,999. On Apple's website, the iPhone 13 has an official pricing of Rs 69,900. People are still receiving offers of discounts that are sufficient. Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 41,350 on Flipkart? Here's how to grab Apple smartphone

iPhone 14 During the Apple Days sale, the iPhone 14, Apple's newest model, is going for Rs 77,490. Additionally, HDFC bank credit card holders receive a Rs 5,000 discount from Flipkart, thereby lowering the cost to Rs 72,490. The model with 128GB of storage costs this much. However, customers are encouraged to choose the model from the previous year because the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are mostly comparable in terms of functionality and design. iPhone 14 Plus The price of the iPhone 14 Plus, which I believe is simply too high for only a huge screen, is Rs 87,490. The remaining characteristics are nearly identical to those of the basic iPhone 14 model. On the HDFC bank credit card, there is a discount offer of Rs 5,000. Thus, you may get this iPhone for Rs 82,490 if you have this bank card.