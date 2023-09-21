Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro

    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: Here are 4 reasons to choose iPhone 15 over iPhone 15 Pro; dull color options, significant updates, same storage, and no change in charging speed.
     

    4 reasons you should buy iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    The much anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max were recently introduced by Apple in India. The devices will officially go on sale. The Pro variant of the iPhone 15 series features A17 Pro chip, a titanium design and an Action button.

    It's interesting to note that the Apple Pro series is in great demand and creating a lot of talk in the tech community. The demand for the recently announced iPhone 15 Pro Max is robust and surpasses that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the prior year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.  

    Also Read | OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon; might debut on October 19

    Colours

    Colours like Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium are relatively dull on the iPhone 15 Pro versions. Compared to the vivid and bright colour options available with the iPhone 15, these colour options are not particularly attractive. Additionally, according to specialists in the field, Apple probably selected these neutral hues because of the smartphone's titanium build. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Major upgradation in iPhone 15

    The regular iPhone 15 has been upgraded significantly by Apple, providing exceptional value for your money. First off, it has the Dynamic Island cutout, which was first debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro, and a 48MP main camera. The display has also been improved, and it can now produce a stunning 2,000 nits of brightness for outdoor use. The iPhone 15 now offers a viable alternative to the iPhone 15 Pro thanks to significant upgrades made by the California-based tech titan. It provides a significantly cheaper price point while giving up only a few capabilities, such as ProMotion and a 5x telephoto camera system, starting at only Rs 79,900.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Camera and Storage

    The 48MP primary camera on the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of recording 4K/60FPS ProRes films and taking ProRAW photos, both of which may take up a lot of storage space. However, the gadget still comes with 128GB of storage space, which might not be enough for pros who want to make the most of the camera's features. Apple has not given the iPhone 15 Pro a bigger beginning storage space despite the fact that it can now take images in HEIF at a resolution that is four times higher than before.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    Same charging speed

    Tom's Guide claims that the iPhone 15 Pro continues to charge at the same 20W rate that Apple has been using for a while. According to the study, there may have been a reasonable expectation for the Apple Pro model to at least try to equal the 45W charging speeds found in smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Did you know your phone will stop charging beyond 80% to improve battery life?

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera: Report

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon might debut on October 19 gcw

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon; might debut on October 19

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer Report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature gcw

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature?

    Recent Stories

    When Sushmita Sen revealed how her 'entry' scene with SRK in Main Hoon Na was unplanned (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen revealed how her 'entry' scene with SRK in Main Hoon Na was unplanned (THROWBACK)

    No political gains, aiming for empowerment': JP Nadda on Women's Reservation Bill AJR

    'No political gains, aiming for empowerment': JP Nadda on Women's Reservation Bill

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis osf

    Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha wedding: Groom to don Pawan Sachdev's custom-made attires

    Dream come true Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression snt

    'Dream come true': Kadai Yasen Ahamed, lone Indian rider at MotoGP Bharat, aims to leave lasting impression

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon