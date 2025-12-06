- Home
- Year Ender 2025: Low budget, no tension! These 5 phones launched for under 15,000.
Year Ender 2025: Looking to buy a new budget smartphone? We've got the scoop on the best phones launched in 2025 for under ₹15,000.
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India
Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India: This Redmi smartphone was launched in July for ₹14,999 for the single 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It's now available on Flipkart for ₹13,499.
Vivo T4x 5G Price in India
Launched in March, this Vivo phone's 6/128GB and 8/128GB variants were priced at ₹13,999 and ₹14,999. Current prices for the variants have been updated on the store.
Oppo K13x 5G Price in India
Launched in June, this Oppo phone started at ₹11,999 (4GB/128GB). The 6GB and 8GB models were ₹12,999 & ₹14,999. Current prices are ₹12,499, ₹13,999, and ₹15,999 for the variants.
iQOO Z10x 5G Price in India
Launched in April, this iQOO phone's variants were initially priced from ₹13,499. The 6/128GB, 8/128GB, and 8/256GB models now sell for ₹14,999, ₹16,499, and ₹17,999 respectively.
Infinix Note 50x 5G Price in India
Launched in March, this Infinix phone was priced at ₹11,499 & ₹12,999. Now, the 6GB variant is ₹12,499 and the 8GB variant is ₹13,999 on Flipkart. (Photo: Infinix)
