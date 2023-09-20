Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

The Redmi Note 13 series will launch in China on September 21. Ahead of the China launch, the phone has been spotted on BIS listing. This means that the phone could launch in India later this year.

The Redmi Note 13 series' Chinese debut date was already revealed by Xiaomi. Tomorrow, September 21, the phone will be on sale in China. There have also been rumours of the phone's introduction in India before its debut in China. Three variants are reportedly part of the Redmi Note 13 series: the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. At this moment, these are only rumours, and tomorrow, following the unveiling, additional information about the phone will become available.

The first device in the Redmi Note series to include a curved display is the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. If that occurs, there will be a significant shift in the design. The phone will have a punch-hold notch on the front and volume rocker and power buttons on the right edge, according to teaser photos.

A 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate might be included in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The display is probably going to have small bezels, which will increase the amount of screen real estate.While the other versions in the series are probably going to feature a glass back panel, the Redmi Pro+ is also anticipated to have a leather finish on the back.

Regarding the chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU, is most likely to power the Redmi Note 13. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro may feature different chipsets, according to rumours.

Additionally, it's anticipated that the Redmi Note 13 series would offer a variety of storage options with capacities as high as 1TB. A 5,120mAh battery that enables 67W rapid charging might be included in the phones. On the other hand, the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ might include a 5000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.