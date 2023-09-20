Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    The Redmi Note 13 series will launch in China on September 21. Ahead of the China launch, the phone has been spotted on BIS listing. This means that the phone could launch in India later this year.
     

    Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in China on September 21 Here is what we know so far gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    The Redmi Note 13 series' Chinese debut date was already revealed by Xiaomi. Tomorrow, September 21, the phone will be on sale in China. There have also been rumours of the phone's introduction in India before its debut in China. Three variants are reportedly part of the Redmi Note 13 series: the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. At this moment, these are only rumours, and tomorrow, following the unveiling, additional information about the phone will become available.

    The first device in the Redmi Note series to include a curved display is the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. If that occurs, there will be a significant shift in the design. The phone will have a punch-hold notch on the front and volume rocker and power buttons on the right edge, according to teaser photos.

    A 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate might be included in the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The display is probably going to have small bezels, which will increase the amount of screen real estate.While the other versions in the series are probably going to feature a glass back panel, the Redmi Pro+ is also anticipated to have a leather finish on the back.

    Regarding the chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU, is most likely to power the Redmi Note 13. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro may feature different chipsets, according to rumours.

    Additionally, it's anticipated that the Redmi Note 13 series would offer a variety of storage options with capacities as high as 1TB. A 5,120mAh battery that enables 67W rapid charging might be included in the phones. On the other hand, the premium Redmi Note 13 Pro+ might include a 5000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo V29 Vivo V29 Pro in India Price features leaked ahead of official launch gcw

    Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro in India: Price, features leaked ahead of official launch

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED to launch in India on October 6 gcw

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED, to launch in India on October 6

    iPhone 15 series Apple reveals 4 benefits of replacing lightning port with USB C port gcw

    iPhone 15 series: 4 benefits of replacing lightning port with USB-C port

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre order rush gcw

    Did you know iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out in an hour during pre-order rush?

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones check details gcw

    Buy OnePlus Nord 3 5G & you will get FREE OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earphones!

    Recent Stories

    India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada AJR

    BREAKING: India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada

    cricket Amid rumours of strained relation, Babar Azam gives Shaheen Afridi big hug at Pakistan pacer's wedding - WATCH osf

    Amid rumours of strained relation, Babar Azam gives Shaheen Afridi big hug at Pakistan pacer's wedding

    Vivo V29 Vivo V29 Pro in India Price features leaked ahead of official launch gcw

    Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro in India: Price, features leaked ahead of official launch

    football ISL 2023-24 season: Growth, stability and experienced coaches usher in a landmark 10th year snt

    ISL 2023-24 season: Growth, stability and experienced coaches usher in a landmark 10th year

    Revealed What happens if Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover don't wake up to signal on September 22 AJR

    Revealed: What happens if Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover don't wake up to signal on September 22

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon