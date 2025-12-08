iPhone 15 at Half Price? This Offer Will Make You Buy It Today!
The iPhone 15 is available on Amazon at a big discount, bringing its price down from ₹79,900 to ₹52,990. Additionally, ICICI credit card users can get extra cashback.
Get iPhone 15 at half price, you'll buy it today after reading the offer
Offers for the iPhone 15 have started on Amazon. The phone is now available for sale with a great offer. The price of this phone has dropped, and we'll tell you all about it.
What's the new price of the iPhone?
The iPhone's price was ₹79,900, and now it's ₹52,990. You'll save ₹27,000. If you use an ICICI credit card, you'll get an additional ₹1,589 cashback.
What's special about the iPhone 15?
The iPhone has a large and really beautiful screen. It comes with a powerful chipset. The photos from its main camera turn out amazing.
Great phone for video calls
It's a great phone for video calls. You can use it in the rain and dust. This phone will get even better updates. You can also charge it wirelessly.
You can gift this phone
You can get this phone on offer for New Year's or Christmas. If you really want an iPhone, you should definitely buy this one.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.