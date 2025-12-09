- Home
- Technology
- OnePlus 15R Features Revealed: SD 8 Gen 5, 165Hz 1.5K Display, 80W Fast Charge And More
OnePlus 15R Features Revealed: SD 8 Gen 5, 165Hz 1.5K Display, 80W Fast Charge And More
The OnePlus 15R smartphone is coming with the biggest battery in the brand's history, a 7,400mAh unit. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, this phone features a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and 80W fast charging.
OnePlus 15R
The OnePlus 15R will have a massive 7,400mAh battery, the largest in the brand's history. It's great for long gaming and streaming sessions and supports 80W fast charging.
AMOLED Display
The OnePlus 15R has a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display with 1,800 nits peak brightness. It can record 4K video at 120fps. It features a dual-camera setup, but sensor details are unknown.
December 17
The OnePlus 15R runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It's the first phone with this processor and will launch in Bengaluru on Dec 17. The price is still under wraps.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.