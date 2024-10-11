FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Venezuela holds Argentina, Brazil edge past Chile

Messi, who missed Argentina's last round of fixtures in September due to injury, set up Nicolas Otamendi to open the scoring in the 13th minute. However, Venezuela leveled the score through Salomon Rondo's 65th-minute header.

Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela on Thursday (local time) in Lionel Messi's return to international duty in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. The match was delayed by half an hour due to heavy rain and both sides struggled to get going on a drenched pitch.

Messi, who missed La Albiceleste's last round of fixtures in September due to injury, set up Nicolas Otamendi to open the scoring in the 13th minute. However, the hosts leveled the score through Salomon Rondo's 65th-minute header.

Although it was Venezuela, who recorded the first shot on target through Tomas Ricon's powerful long-range strike, the visitors drew the first blood. Messi's free-kick was saved by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo, but the rebound fell kindly for Otamendi to slot home from close range.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni introduced Gonzalo Montiel for Thiago Almada at half-time. La Albiceleste goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, filling in for Emiliano Martinez, who is serving a two-match ban, produced a fine performance to deny Rondo on multiple occasions. However, the 35-year-old striker finally equalised five minutes into the hour-mark.

The veteran headed home from Yeferson Soteldo's cross to make the score 1-1 at Estadio Monumental de Maturin. It was the former West Bromwich Albion man's 44th international goal.

"It was a ugly pitch. We couldn't even make two passes in a row, the ball stopped because of the water on the pitch. It is difficult to play in these conditions, the pitch did not help," Messi told TyC Sports after the game.

Argentina remains on top of the South American World Cup qualification table, having collected 19 points from nine games, three clear of the chasing pack. Venezuela on the other hand, are sitting at the seventh position, with 11 points to their name.

Argentina's next clash is against Bolivia on Tuesday, while Venezuela visits Paraguay.

Chile 1-2 Brazil

In the other match of the day, Brazil came from behind to secure a 2-1 win away to Chile in Nunoa. The hosts, who are one place off the bottom of the standings, stunned Selecao after just two minutes when Eduardo Vargas' header looped over goalkeeper Ederson and into the back of the net.

Nevertheless, Brazil leveled the score in the first-half stoppage time. Savinho's cross was headed home home by Igor Jesus. The second-half saw both sides canceling each other out, but the visitors found the winner in the 89th-minute.

Brazil substitute Luiz Henrique cut inside from the right and drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box to make the score 2-1. The result moves Selecao into fourth spot in the table with 13 points from nine outings.

