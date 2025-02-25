Messi's Barcelona return on cards? Journalist who reported Inter Miami move reveals his New Camp Nou desire

Lionel Messi may return to Barcelona, with journalist Alex Candal reporting the Argentine's desire to play at the new Camp Nou stadium.

Messi's Barcelona return on cards? Journalist who reported Inter Miami move reveals his New Camp Nou desire dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

Renowned football journalist Alex Candal, who broke the news of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in 2022, has now revealed the Argentine's potential next destination. With Messi's contract at Inter Miami set to expire at the end of the year, Candal claims that the forward is eyeing a return to his former club, Barcelona.

Also Read: Salah's historic campaign draws comparisons to peak Messi and Ronaldo; check records he can break

According to Candal, Messi has expressed his desire to play at the new Camp Nou stadium, stating, "I can't leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou." This development has sparked excitement among Barcelona fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved player.

However, a potential return to Barcelona is not without its challenges. The club's economic situation is a concern, and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to bring Messi back on board. Additionally, Messi's relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been strained in the past, and it is unclear whether they can put their differences aside.

From a sporting perspective, Barcelona's current attacking lineup, featuring Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, is already formidable. Bringing in an ageing Messi may not be the most progressive move for the club, despite his continued ability to perform at the highest level.

Despite these challenges, Messi's influence on Barcelona cannot be overstated. His return would undoubtedly be a significant boost to the club, and his performances on the international stage have shown that he is still more than capable of competing at the highest level. Also, his return can bring an unprecedented buzz, which bring major economic returns.

Also Read: Man City to Real Madrid: Rise and fall of football's greatest teams

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving huge venue advantage to Team India HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Rachin Ravindra shatters record, becomes New Zealand's leading century-scorer in ICC ODI events dmn

Rachin Ravindra shatters record, becomes New Zealand's leading century-scorer in ICC ODI events

'Rising star': Wasim Akram hails Abhishek Sharma after record breaking T20I knock vkp

'Rising star': Wasim Akram hails Abhishek Sharma after record breaking T20I knock

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller vkp

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Recent Stories

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love MEG

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)