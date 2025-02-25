Messi's Barcelona return on cards? Journalist who reported Inter Miami move reveals his New Camp Nou desire

Lionel Messi may return to Barcelona, with journalist Alex Candal reporting the Argentine's desire to play at the new Camp Nou stadium.

Renowned football journalist Alex Candal, who broke the news of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in 2022, has now revealed the Argentine's potential next destination. With Messi's contract at Inter Miami set to expire at the end of the year, Candal claims that the forward is eyeing a return to his former club, Barcelona.

According to Candal, Messi has expressed his desire to play at the new Camp Nou stadium, stating, "I can't leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou." This development has sparked excitement among Barcelona fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved player.

However, a potential return to Barcelona is not without its challenges. The club's economic situation is a concern, and it remains to be seen whether they can afford to bring Messi back on board. Additionally, Messi's relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been strained in the past, and it is unclear whether they can put their differences aside.

From a sporting perspective, Barcelona's current attacking lineup, featuring Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha, is already formidable. Bringing in an ageing Messi may not be the most progressive move for the club, despite his continued ability to perform at the highest level.

Despite these challenges, Messi's influence on Barcelona cannot be overstated. His return would undoubtedly be a significant boost to the club, and his performances on the international stage have shown that he is still more than capable of competing at the highest level. Also, his return can bring an unprecedented buzz, which bring major economic returns.

