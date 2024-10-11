In a historic night for Norwegian football, striker Erling Haaland shone brightly as he netted two goals in Norway's commanding 3-0 victory over Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

In a historic night for Norwegian football, striker Erling Haaland shone brightly as he netted two goals in Norway's commanding 3-0 victory over Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. With these goals, Haaland has officially become Norway’s leading international scorer, surpassing the previous record of 33 goals held by Joergen Juve since 1934.

Haaland, who captained the team in the absence of injured star Martin Odegaard, showcased his remarkable talent and leadership on the field. After the match, the Manchester City forward expressed his joy over the achievement, stating, “Of course, it is big and historic. I’m happy, and it’s a fantastic record to achieve ... I have many years left. I’m enjoying myself.”

The scoring opened in the seventh minute when Haaland seized on a rebound from Jan Oblak, who had parried a powerful shot from teammate Antonio Nusa. With his first goal, Haaland leveled with Juve’s historic tally, setting the stage for further glory.

Although he had the chance to break the record earlier in the second half, a header from Haaland sailed high over the bar. However, fellow forward Alexander Sorloth quickly made it 2-0 for Norway after Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic misjudged a clearance, allowing Sorloth to capitalize effortlessly.

Haaland, renowned for his powerful and direct playing style, was instrumental in both attacking and defensive phases throughout the match. He frequently dropped deep to help his team transition from defense to attack. In the 62nd minute, Sorloth provided Haaland with a perfect pass, which the striker expertly converted with his trademark left-footed shot, marking his 34th international goal in just 36 appearances—an incredible achievement considering it took Juve 45 caps to reach his 33 goals.

Post-match, Haaland reflected on the performance, saying, “It was a well-executed match. I am proud. It is a record that has stood for a long time ... I felt good. It’s been a long time since I’ve had this much energy on the field.”

Norway’s triumph positions them atop League B Group 3 of the Nations League with seven points, three ahead of their closest rivals, Austria and Slovenia. Kazakhstan sits at the bottom of the group with just one point.

Looking ahead, Haaland and his teammates face a challenging away match against Austria on Sunday. The young striker remains cautious, urging his team to maintain perspective after their impressive home win. “Now we have a hard away game - even though we won at home, we must not build up our expectations too much, we must not hype ourselves up too much,” he cautioned.

