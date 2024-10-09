Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to football with Red Bull role; says 'nothing could excite me more'

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make a significant return to football in January, transitioning from the touchline to the executive suite as he assumes the role of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make a significant return to football in January, transitioning from the touchline to the executive suite as he assumes the role of Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. This announcement comes just eight months after his departure from Anfield, where he led Liverpool to notable successes, including a Premier League title and a UEFA Champions League victory.

According to Red Bull’s official website, Klopp’s new position will involve overseeing the company's international network of football clubs. However, he will not engage in the daily operations of these clubs. Instead, he will focus on a strategic capacity, helping to further develop and refine Red Bull’s distinctive football philosophy. This role is expected to leverage Klopp's extensive experience in managing and developing talent within the sport.

In addition to his strategic responsibilities, the 57-year-old Klopp will utilize his extensive network to assist Red Bull in scouting top football talent globally. His involvement will extend to the training and professional development of coaches within the Red Bull organization, a move aimed at enhancing the overall quality of coaching across its clubs.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this new venture, Klopp stated, “After almost 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in a project like this. The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make football what it is has not.”

Klopp emphasized his commitment to nurturing football talent through collaboration with Red Bull's existing resources. “By joining Red Bull on a global level, I want to develop, enhance, and support the incredible football talent that is available to us. There are many ways we can do this, leveraging Red Bull’s knowledge and experience and learning from other sports and industries.”

He continued, “Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am part of an organization that is unique, innovative, and future-oriented. As I said, nothing could excite me more.”

Reports from multiple German sources have indicated that there is a clause in Klopp’s contract with Red Bull that could allow him to leave his position to take over as the head coach of the German national team, should Julian Nagelsmann vacate the role. This adds an intriguing layer to Klopp’s new position, as he balances his responsibilities with the potential of returning to coaching at the national level.

Klopp's move to Red Bull marks a significant shift in his career, moving from the intensity of club management to a more strategic and developmental role within a globally recognized sports organization. As he embarks on this new chapter, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Klopp’s vision and expertise will shape the future of football at Red Bull.

