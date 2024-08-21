Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid sign English midfielder from Chelsea

    Gallagher joined Chelsea in 2008 as an 8-year-old and played for their youth ranks before joining the first team in 2022. The 24-year-old made 90 appearances and scored ten goals for the Blues.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Atletico Madrid have signed English midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea for a reported fee of GBP 35 million. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the La Liga giants. 

    Gallagher joined Chelsea in 2008 as a 8-year-old and played for their youth ranks before joining the first team in 2022. The 24-year-old made 90 appearances and scored ten goals for the Blues. The midfielder had entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge so the Premier League club wanted to sell now to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer. 

    Chelsea have released a statement confirming Gallagher's departure. The statement read: "Conor Gallagher has completed a permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid. We wish Conor the very best as he begins a new chapter in his career."

    The English international had a breakthrough season in 2023-24 as he played 37 Premier League games for Chelsea, scoring five goals and recording seven assists. Gallagher's impressive performances for the Blues earned him a spot in Garerth Southgate's side for the Euro 2024. The 24-year-old made five appearances for the Three Lions in the European championship in Germany this summer. 

    Gallagher has said goodbye to Chelsea fans in a post on social media: "To everyone at Chelsea, thank you for making my dreams come true. It's been an absolute honour every time I put on the shirt, and it was a dream come true to captain the team on many occasion. I loved every moment.

    "These memories will will last forever. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans. Hearing the chant of my name at the Bridge is a special feeling, and the banner you displayed [against Spurs] meant a world to me. Thank you for everything. I wish the club all the best for the future, and I hope to see you all soon at Stamford Bridge," the Englishman said. 

