UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Harry Kane scores twice in 100th appearance as England beat Finland 2-0

Harry Kane celebrated his 100th international cap by scoring twice in England's 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (local time). The English captain netted both goals in the second half, helping his side take their tally to a maximum of six points from two games, level on points with leaders Greece, who defeated Ireland 2-0 in the other match of the day.

Kane became the 10th man to reach a century of England appearances, joining the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Peter Shilton and Bobby Moore among others in the exclusive club. Moreover, the 31-year-old is England's record scorer, having netted 68 goals so far. The Bayern Munich man is now level with Luis Suarez, in the seventh position, in the top active goal-scorers list. The Uruguayan striker recently announced his retirement and Kane is just 11 scalps away to equaling Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Despite dominating the proceedings in the first 45 minutes, the hosts couldn't find the back of net as Kane was twice denied by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and the 31-year-old's goal was ruled out for off side. Nevertheless, the Three Lions finally broke the deadlock in the 57th-minute. Kane took a clever pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, got the better of Finnish centre-back Robert Ivanov inside the box and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The Bayern Munich striker's landmark night got even better as he completed his brace 14 minutes from time. Alexander-Arnold released English debutant Noni Madukele down the right channel and the Chelsea man set up Kane to slot home from 12 yards out.

In the other League B Group 2 match of the day, Greece secured al three points at Aviva Stadium thanks to second-half efforts from Fotis Ionnidis and Christos Tzolis. After two rounds of games, Finland and Ireland are languishing at the bottom, yet to open their account.

